Ek Shaam Fauji Ke Naam! 1971 War Veterans To Be Feted & ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to be Launched

Ek Shaam Fauji Ke Naam! 1971 War Veterans To Be Feted by Lions Clubs International District 317 D in association with Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (ACCE (I)-Mangaluru Chapter, and Centre for Integrated Learning -‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ will also be launched on the occasion on 26 January 2021 at St Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, Bendore at 6.30 pm

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons during a press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club, Ln. Vijay Vishnu Mayya, Chairman of Youth Exchange, Camps and Empowerment Committee said, “Celebrating the 72nd Republic Day of our country in a befitting manner, Lions Clubs International District 317-D in association with Centre for Integrated Learning and the Mangalore chapter of Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India) jointly will organize a commemorative programme “Ek Shaam Fauji Ke Naam” at St. Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Hall, Bendore in the city on Tuesday,26 January 2021 at 6.30 pm”.

He further said, “The mega event is a tribute to all the men and women in uniform who have sacrificed their lives in the singular objective of serving their motherland. The evening, which will be a banquet hosted by the organisations in honour of the Ex-Servicemen, will feature various activities that will kindle patriotism and national pride among the people”.

“Five ex-servicemen from Dakshina Kannada who had served in the armed forces during the 1971 Indo-Pak war will be felicitated during the occasion. They are Brig. I.N Rai (Army), Hon. Capt. Vasanth K (Army), Cdr. G.P Mascarenhas (Navy), Submariner M.C Bhadraiah (Navy), Ex. Sgt. B. Sachidananda Shetty (I.A.F). It will also be an occasion to launch the year-long activities and projects to commemorate the ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ to mark the golden jubilee of the victory of Indian armed forces during the 1971 war which resulted in the birth of Bangladesh as a nation” added Ln Mayya

Ln. Vasanth Kumar Shetty, 1st District Governor, Lions International District 317-D said “The event will be inaugurated by Ln. Dr Geethprakash, District Governor of Lions International District 317D. A Legendary war veteran who etched his name in history during the 1971 war, Maj. Gen. Ian Cardozo will be the chief guest on the occasion, who will send his message virtually from New Delhi. Another war veteran Brig. I N Rai will be the Keynote Speaker. Lions District 1st and 2nd Vice Governors, Ln Vasanth Kumar Shetty and Ln Sanjieth Shetty respectively, will be the guests of honour. The programme will be presided over by Vijay Vishnu Mayya, Chairman of Youth Camps, Exchange and Empowerment Committee of Lions District. Patriotic Songs by Members of Engineers Association and Lions Club, dance by members of Nandagokula Group led by Shwetha Arehole will also feature during the evening’s deliberation”.

Members present on the dais during the Press Conference were Mrs Sachitha Nandagopal, Executive Director, Centre for Integrated Learning, Srinath Konde, Co-Chairman of Youth Exchange Committee, and Er Anil D’Souza, Past Chairman of Consulting Civil Engineers Association.