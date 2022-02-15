Ekta Kapoor drops promo of her new show ‘Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’



Mumbai: Television czarina Ekta Kapoor has shared the promo of her upcoming show, ‘Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’. The main leads are popular television actors Rajshree Thakur and Cezanne Khan.

The promo reflects that the show is a family drama and it revolves around the separated couple with four children. Post separation, two stay with father and the other two with mother. But the irony in the story is that despite getting all the attention and care from mother, her kids are unhappy because she couldn’t fulfill all their materialistic desires.

On the other hand, the two children who are staying with their father have all the luxuries of life but they want their father to give them love and affection. So, none of them are happy and they miss their mom and dad.

The show deals with the complexities of relationships and how certain times it becomes difficult for single parents to deal with the emotional turmoil.

‘Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’ will be airing soon on Sony Entertainment Television.