Ektaa Kapoor’s ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ to take a 20-year leap forward

TV czarina Ektaa R. Kapoor is known for her intriguing family dramas and recently, she informed her fans about her and ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ taking a 20-year leap.



Mumbai: TV czarina Ektaa R. Kapoor is known for her intriguing family dramas and recently, she informed her fans about her and ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ taking a 20-year leap.

The show that started on December 19, 2019 features Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi in lead roles. While Sargun is seen as a gynaecologist Dr Preesha, Abrar plays a rich and famous rockstar Rudraksh Khurana. The plot revolves around the two characters and focuses on their love, romance and seperation.

Now, as the show takes a 20-year leap, there will be new characters, Samrat and Nayantara, who are completely opposite and from altogether from distinct backgrounds. Sargun and Abrar will be seen in a different look from their character of Preesha and Rudraksh in the earlier season.

Ektaa wrote in the caption: “Yeh Hai Chahatein! 2019 mein shuru huye chahaton ke iss safar ne kayi mod dekhe hain. Har mod par aapne Rudraksh aur Preesha ka saath diya. And now, I am super proud and excited to announce a new leap in this love saga- Ek nayaa mod jo iss kahani ko aur inn qirdaaron ko ek naye roop mein pesh karega. To kaisi hogi pyaar ki kahani 20 saalon ke baad? (Yeh Hai Chahatein which started in 2019 saw ups and down in this journey of desires. You always supported Rudraksh aur Preesha. And now, I am super proud and excited to announce a new leap in this love saga – a new twist which will present this story and these characters in a new form. So how will the love story be after 20 years?)

‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ airs on Star Plus. It is produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor.