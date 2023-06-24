ELAYNE-an Intercollegiate Fest at Kasturba Medical College- Mangaluru

Mangaluru: The Media Club Phacocache of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore hosted the intercollegiate fest Elayne 1.0 on 23rd June 2023, at the Marena Sports Complex, Attavar, Mangaluru

The event was inaugurated by the President of the D.K. Working Journalists’ Association, Shri Indaje Srinivas Nayak. He spoke about the importance of a Media Club in college, and how extracurricular activities are vital to the overall growth of a student. He also spoke about organising such events and developing the idea of Brand Mangalore among the medical student fraternity, who hail from various states and countries and study in Mangalore; about how hosting such events can promote the local culture as well.

The Associate Dean of KMC Mangalore Dr. B. Suresh Kumar Shetty welcomed the gathering and wished that such events would promote interaction among students from various colleges. Media Club Faculty Coordinator Dr. Priyanka Kamath, Faculty Advisor Dr. Abhishek Krishna, General Secretary Siddhart Sharma, various Heads of the Department and faculty, and students were present. Student President of the Media Club Ms. Khyati Khatri rendered the vote of thanks. The event was supported by Zolo Scholar and Canara Bank.

