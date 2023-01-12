Elderly and Sick Blessed by Miraculous Infant Jesus on Eighth day of Novena

Mangaluru: On the eighth day of the novena, the Holy Shrine of Infant Jesus offered special prayers for the sick and suffering at Bikarnakatte. Today was also the day to pray for the elderly, so devotees brought their elderly family members to be prayed over. Special Masses were held for them at 10.30 a.m. and 6.00 p.m., and novena prayers were held throughout the day in addition to mass. Sick people were anointed and prayed for healing during eucharistic adoration.

The day’s preachers emphasized the fact that illness and sufferings in the world could also reform our souls and make us worthy of the Lord. Jesus healed the physical illnesses as well as various depressions of the mind when the believers totally surrendered themselves to him. The Miraculous Infant Jesus has also been adored as the great consolation for all distressed and suffering. Being a Thursday, the day dedicated to Infant Jesus, multitudes gathered to honour the Infant Jesus and prayed for blessings.

A midday meal was served for all devotees after the Eucharistic Adoration at noon. Nine Masses in Konkani, English, Malayalam, and Kannada will be held from 6.00 am to 7.15 pm until January 13th. The 14th and 15th of January will be designated as the annual feast days.

Report: Carmel Kiran Media

Pics: Stany Bantwal