Elderly Couple Commits Suicide in Karkala

Karkala: In a tragic incident, an elderly couple from Karkala Taluk, allegedly committed suicide due to health issues.

The deceased have been identified as K P Anantha Prabhu (84) and his wife KP Padma Prabhu (82), residents of Havaldarbettu, Karkala.

According to sources, the couple reportedly took the extreme step by consuming poison at home on May 31. As soon as the locals came to know about it, they immediately admitted both of them to a hospital in Mangaluru. The couple later on June 1 evening breathed their last without responding to treatment.

Padma was suffering from health issues for many years. It is learnt that ill-health may have forced the couple to take the extreme step.

A case has been registered in the Karkala Town Police Station.

