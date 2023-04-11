Elderly couple’s daughter-in-law arrested for their murder in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police have arrested the daughter-in-law of an elderly couple in connection with their killing, an official said on Monday.

The official said that she along with her boyfriend hatched the conspiracy to eliminate the couple and flee with the belongings.

An elderly couple was found murdered at their home in Delhi’s Gokulpuri area on Monday, an official said, adding that the house was ransacked and cash and jewellery were also missing.

The deceased were identified as Radhey Shyam Verma (72) and his wife Veena (68), residents of Bhagirathi Vihar.

Verma had retired as Vice Principal from a Delhi government school in Karol Bagh.

The family has been living in this house since the past 38 years, said the official.

At 7.19 a.m. on Monday, the police received a PCR call regarding a double murder in Bhagirathi Vihar following which Station House Officer of the Gokulpuri police station rushed to the spot along with a team.

“Verma and his wife Veena were found murdered inside their bedroom. The house was ransacked. Throats of the couple were slit,” said the official.

The police said that the house has two floors. The elderly couple was living in the ground floor while their son Ravi Rattan (38) lives on the first floor with his family.

“During initial enquiry, it was found that Rs 4.5 lakhs and some jewellery were missing from the house. The probable mode of entry was through the iron rear gate of the house. Verma had recently taken Rs 5 lakhs as advance money to sell off the rear portion of the house,” said the official.

The son of the deceased used to work as a guest teacher in Mustafabad. However, now he runs a garment and cosmetic shop from the Johripur area. He last saw his parents at about 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Preliminary probe revealed that Ravi Rattan’s wife was having an extramarital affair and wanted to live with her boyfriend. “So, as per their plan, her boyfriend and his associate arrived at her house on Sunday evening around 7 p.m. and were hiding on the terrace,” added the official.

Efforts are being taken to nab the woman’s boyfriend and his associate who are absconding and will be arrested soon, he said.

