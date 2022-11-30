Elderly Lady Slips into a Drainage while Trying to Drop Letter into a Post Box of IPoS

An elderly Lady loses balance and Slips into a Ditch/Drainage while Trying to Drop Letter into a Post Box of Indian Postal Service (IPoS)-Mangaluru -the Post Box is hung on a compound wall of a Hospital with a wide drainage beneath it, putting mailers lives in risk



Mangaluru: Gone are those golden days when people would eagerly wait for a post in the mailbox. The postbox would be full of letters as people would stand in queues waiting for their turn. With the advent of the World Wide Web, messenger applications have outcast the memorable days of writing letters. Also, Life in post offices, like in any other place, is not what it used to be. And a large number of older postal employees could not keep up with the fast pace of change and retired. Let’s face it, post offices, and, indeed, the entire postal system, are not what they used to be, say, twenty-25 years back.

For a certain generation, mention the word “post office”, and it will conjure up memories of rooms abuzz with activity: the rat-a-tat of the telegram; bored-looking clerks dispensing postcards, inland letters and stamps; the smell of post-office glue; the rhythmic drumbeat of rubber stamps; and the dusty red post boxes in one corner, around which conversations would be struck and friendships re-forged. Most members of Generation Now have arguably never seen the inside of a post office, much less ever sent a “snail mail”.

It is this change that “Generation Ex” could never cope with. Quite a few employees of the postal department applied for VRS years before they were set to retire. “Those who joined around two decades back find it difficult to sail through rapid technological changes. With heavily depleted manpower and diversification into new business ventures, work pressure kept mounting on staff, to the point that it was difficult to handle, as per a senior postal dept staff.

Until the late ’90s, life in post offices was slow and steady. Men and women sitting behind the counter would silently hand over postage stamps or note down the address of a registered mail. Large ledger books were maintained to keep records of transactions — from parcels to postage stamps. Registered posts and insured posts provided the bulk of revenue flow. In busy post offices in the City, porters came with a basket full of parcels. Vouchers were issued to those who kept money in various deposit schemes.

There was a long lull after email and mobile phones made much of the postal service redundant. The strength and bustle that once built India Post eventually felt threatened by the new wave. The slow-paced culture was fast being overtaken by a distinctively different one. It was the first time that those in their 50’s felt a strong sense of unease, a sense of being unable to keep up with the times. What once served as the country’s lifeline for communication was relegated to the backyard, with each little advance in telecom and information technology. A way of life was gone, perhaps forever. But still, for the elderly mailing, a letter into a red-coloured Post Box or visiting a nearby postal office for their mailing needs continues- and for that matter, you can still see a few post boxes in the City.

That was a little bit of history of the Indian Postal Service,and now coming to the story – this morning an elderly lady who was trying to drop two of her letters in the Post Box lost balance, slipped and fell into the ditch. This post box is hung on a compound wall of Father Muller Hospital located on Kankanady ByPass Road (the road in between the hospital leading to Pumpwell flyover) by the Postal Department with a wide drainage right below the PB, which is a safety hazard, especially during monsoon. Not a very good idea to have a post box hung in such a risky manner, putting the lives of mailers in jeopardy.

A nearby resident of an apartment speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” This is not the right place to have a post box with a wide drainage below it. I have hardly seen anyone mailing letters into this, nor have I seen a postman collecting letters from it. But whatever the case, having a post box in such a manner is quite hazardous. Hope the concerned postal authorities will move the post box to a more convenient and safer area”.

On a final note, it should be noted that these days, apart from old-timers and a few present generations use the postbox to mail their letters etc, people also use the postboxes to drop off lost Aadhar cards, ATM cards, PAN cards, ID cards found on the streets or elsewhere. And it is a kind gesture of the sub-postmasters in the post office concerned to take the extra pain to ensure that the cards are returned to the people to whom they belong. The pleasant part of this incident is the fact that postmasters perform this job as a service to citizens despite not getting any income out of it.

Yet another postal staff said ” The ID cards that have contact details are informed and asked to collect it from the office. In case, no address is available they put ID cards in an envelope and dispatch it to the concerned address. Recently, the postal department even found passports inside the mailbox which were reportedly handed over to the Regional Passport office. A few empty wallets/purses were also found in the post boxes. People or pick-pocketers who find wallets/purses empty the wallets and then dump them in the post boxes. People might think that pickpockets and petty robbers keep wallets with them and sell them further to make a penny. This might not be true for thieves in the City as after stealing money they have found a convenient way to dump wallets in postboxes”.

Team Mangalorean kindly request the concerned postal authorities to relocate the said Post Box to a much more convenient and safer place, as a preventive measure