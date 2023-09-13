Elderly Woman Falls from Front Door of a Private Bus & Dies Due to Bus Crew Negligence

Mangaluru: After the tragic death of a bus conductor who fell off a moving private bus near Nanthoor Junction in Mangaluru on 30 August 2023, the Mangaluru Police under the leadership of then police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, had taken up various awareness programmes and interactions with the bus owners, drivers and conductors, to prevent such accidents happening in the future. However, as they say, “Old Habits Die Hard”, the bus crew will never change their attitude, negligence and rash driving (by the drivers).

Having said that, here is an incident which took place on Tuesday, 12 September 2023, where a 66-year-old woman died of injuries after she fell from the entrance of a private bus as the driver moved the vehicle even before she climbed into the bus in Moodbidri police limits. The police gave the name of the victim as Neelamma, a resident of Maroor village in Moodbidri taluk. She had boarded the bus at Kuntodi to go to Moodbidri, said her grandson Tejas in his complaint to the police.

Photo for illustration only

While Tejas had started college in Moodbidri, his grandmother joined him to visit a hospital in the town. The grandson boarded the bus from the rear door while the grandmother boarded from the front. Even before she completely got onto the bus, conductor Ashok blew the whistle and driver Prasanna moved the bus rashly. The elderly lady fell off the bus and lost consciousness owing to head injuries. She died on the way to a hospital in Moodbidri.

The Moodbidri police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving causing death against the crew, under section 279, 304 (A) of IPC. As per police commissioner Anupam Agarwal, the bus was seized and a report was sent to the RTO. The crew was arrested and released on station bail, and though the bus was fitted with pneumatic doors, the crew failed to close them before the bus moved.

