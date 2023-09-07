Elderly woman sexually harassed during CT scan in B’luru hospital

An elderly woman was allegedly sexually harassed during CT scan in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.



Bengaluru: An elderly woman was allegedly sexually harassed during CT scan in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the limits of Kodigehalli police station limits.

The police following the complaint in this regard have arrested the accused. The accused has been identified as Ashok, a hospital staff.

According to police, the woman was admitted to a reputed private hospital in Bengaluru North region following illness on August 3. The accused had taken the victim woman for CT scan on the next day in the wee hours.

He had asked the woman to sleep on the CT scan machine without clothes. While she was laying down, the accused had touched her body inappropriately. The victim also stated that the accused had touched her private parts.

The victim had also told the police that the accused had further tortured her to have sex. The police have registered an FIR and arrested the accused.

Like this: Like Loading...