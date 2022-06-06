Election at St Aloysius College Higher Primary School Held



Mangaluru: St Aloysius College Higher Primary School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru held the student election for the post of Student Pupil Leader (SPL) and Assistant Student Pupil Leader (ASPL) on 4.6.2022. Six students contested for the elections.

The campaigning was done daily during the break time in the school quadrangle displaying the photo of the candidates and their selected symbols . The candidates proposed their election speech in the school hall , prior to the elections on 3.6.2022. Students participated in the elections using ballot papers and promised themselves to adhere democratic values.

L-R : Ms Jositta Iveera Noronha (Headmistress); Abish Bangera (SPL); Lagan (ASPL) and Fr Gearld Furtado SJ (Correspondent)

Abish Bangera has been elected as the SPL and Lagan J S the ASPL respectively. The other contestants were Aaron, Manvith, Poornesh and Sneha. The board of members for the elections were Arun Baptist, Harish, Mrs Chitra Kini, Mrs Irene Pais and Padmanabh Rao.

The Correspondent Fr Gerald Furtado SJ, Headmistress Mrs Jositta Iveera Noronha, Asst. Headmaster Mr Liya D Souza, Members of the Staff and Students wished Abish and Lagan all the best in carrying out the Student duties to the best of their ability in the smooth functioning of the school.