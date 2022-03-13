Elephant tramples woman to death in Dudhwa reserve

Bahraich: A 35-year-old woman was trampled to death by a wild elephant near the Katarniaghat range of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district.

The woman, along with two others, was grazing cattle near the forest area when a herd of wild elephants suddenly came out of the forest and charged at them.

The woman fell down while trying to escape and was trampled upon by one of the elephants.

The victim is survived by her husband and three minor children.

According to local residents, the movement of elephants in the area had been noticed over the past five days.

But the tuskers were not aggressive.

The locals have demanded the forest department to provide a permanent solution to the problem.

Meanwhile, Akashdeep Wadhawan, divisional forest officer, Kataraniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, said “the family will be eligible for compensation under the state’s natural disaster act”.