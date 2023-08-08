Eleven medical students in K’taka suspended for making derogatory reels on nurses

Hubballi: Eleven students of a prestigious medical institute here have been suspended for making derogatory reels on nurses and sharing them on social media.

The incident had taken place on the premises of Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi.

Principal Dr Eshwar Hosamni has issued an order in this regard following the backlash suspending the accused students for a week.

The reels, portraying the nurses in a bad light and humiliating manner, were made without their permission.

After adding music of a popular Kannada movie song, the video was shared on social media. The song started with lines that girls should not be believed and nurses could not be trusted. The boys also danced to these lines.

When the video went viral, the nurses in KIMS demanded action against the accused students.

Upon coming under fire, the suspended students made another video and tendered apology for nurses and clarified that they just did it for fun.

The act has triggered outrage among nurse fraternity across the state. In Kolar district hospital, the nurses had staged a protest condemning the video.

Condemning the video, the state Association for Nurses had written a letter to the KIMS director in this regard and demanded action against medical students.

