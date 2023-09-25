Eleven students injured after school van overturns in Bihar’s Bagaha

Patna: At least 11 students were injured after a school van overturned and fell in a pit in Bagaha city in Bihar’s West Champaran district on Monday.

The van belonged to the JP Public School Ram Nagar. Three of the students suffered critical injuries.

The victims were admitted to Ram Nagar government hospital, and health department and police officials were camping at the hospital.

The incident occurred when the steering wheel of the van failed and the driver lost control over the vehicle. It has overturned into the roadside pit. The locals immediately conducted the rescue operation and saved the lives of students. They took them to the government hospital.

The police said that the van owner had not taken the fitness certificate from the transport department and was using it for the transportation of students.

An inquiry has been initiated.

