Embassy of India-Abu Dhabi Issues Advisory Regarding Passport Services

Mangaluru: As per the communication dated 7 December 2020, from Embassy of India-Abu Dhabi, in its ‘ADVISORY REGARDING PASSPORT SERVICES’ states-

“Further to our Advisory dated 08.11.2020 regarding Passport Services, following measures to maintain ‘social distancing’ to avoid the spread of COVID-19 would continue until further notice: (a) The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi will, till further notice, only process those Passport applications of applicants, whose Passports/UAE Residence Visas have either expired or will be expiring by January 31, 2021.

(b) If someone has an emergency Passport Service requirement, he/she could scan and send the documents, explaining the emergency through email @ cons.abudhabi@mea.gov.in. The embassy will respond to all such emails and provide necessary Consular service. All Indian nationals are requested to kindly abide by the above advisory with immediate effect until further notice. Abu Dhabi December 07, 2020

REQUIRED EMERGENCY PASSPORT SERVICE, YOU NEED TO SCAN & SEND DOCUMENTS EXPLAINING THE EMERGENCY BY EMAIL TO : cons.abudhabi@mea.gov.in