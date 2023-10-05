‘Embrace Smile-with an IOS Certified Orthodontist’ say Mangalore Orthodontic Study Group

‘Embrace Smile – with an Indian Orthodontic Society (IOS) Certified Orthodontist’ say Mangalore Orthodontic Study Group, comprising of Dr Akhter Hussain-Professor Emeritus Yenepoa Dental College; Dr K Nillan Shetty-Principal and Dean, prof, HOD of Orthodontics, A. J. Institute of Dental Sciences; Dr. Siddharth Shetty-Ex-HoD of Manipal College of Dental Sciences (MCODS), Mangaluru; Dr. Arjun Nayak-Executive Member of IOS; Dr. Ashith. M.V-Chief Convener of IOS/Professor at MCODS; and Dr. Mithun K-Reader at Yenepoya Dental College, Mangaluru, among others.

Mangaluru: During a press Meet held at Mangaluru Press Club it was revealed that – From October 5th to 12th, the Indian Orthodontic Society ( IOS) in Association with Mangalore Orthodontic Study Group ( MOSG) will be organising “Orthodontic Awareness week 2023”. Various programs have been planned in association with this. The study group intends to make a small difference in the society that they serve through these programs. October 5th will be celebrated as “Orthodontics Day” and on this day they will be releasing an Awareness Banner and will be providing free orthodontic consultation in various colleges in and around Mangalore.

In the presence of many online companies providing Do-it-yourself treatment, the public needs to know an IOS-certified Orthodontist and get the correct treatment for his/her crooked teeth. Programs that the Group plans are Beach Cleaning, Interdisciplinary Association with ENT and Pediatrics regarding awareness among other specialities and the medical fraternity. All dental colleges around Mangaluru will be collaborating for all the events. Various social media contests like Reel Making, Poster Making etc. also have been planned. Marathon and painting competitions are also being held.

Free Dental Orthodontic checkups can be done at Yenepoya Dental College, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, A J Institute of Dental Sciences, AB Shetty Dental College, and Srinivas Dental College, among others.

Banner released on the college bus.

Date: 05 October 2023

Venue: A B Shetty dental college, Deralakatte

Time: 9:00

Beach Cleaning Drive

Date : 10th October 2023

Venue: Surathkal Beach

9902355948

Marathon and Painting Competition for Kids

Date: 15 October 2023

Venue: Kadri Park

9902355948

