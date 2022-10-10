Emerge 2022 – ICYM Udupi Diocesan Convention

Udupi: Indian Catholic Youth Movement of the Diocese of Udupi organised a one-day youth convention “EMERGE 2022” from 9 am to 5 pm at the St. Mary’s English Medium School Kannapady, Udupi.

The stage program was organised by the ICYM Central council. At 9 am President of the program Most Rev. Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Bishop of the Diocese of Udupi inaugurated the convention. In his Message, he said that Youth should love Christ and inculcate the values of Christ in their lives. He quoted Holy Father Francis’s message saying that they should love the Eucharist and lead a truthful life by following God’s commandments.

Rev. Fr Charles Menezes – Parish Priest of Mother is Sorrows Church and Dean of Udupi Deanery, Rev. Fr Franklin D’Souza – Parish Priest of Our Lady of Assumption Church, Hiriyur Chitradurga District Diocese of Shivamogga also former National Youth Director of ICYM and Rev. Fr Johnson Sequeira – Principal of St. Mary’s English Medium School, Kannapady, Udupi were the chief guests.

At 9:30 am Fr Charles Menezes delivered the Ist talk on “Inter-religious marriages and its challenges”. He enlightened the youth about the present conversion bill and how it affects the faith and values of life. He asked them to be strong in faith and build a family based on faith rather than reasoning.

At 10:30 am Fr Franklin D’Souza enlightened the youth on the topic “Role of the youth in the Church and in the society”. He said that we should go beyond borders to understand the gift of life given by God. He cited various instances and motivated the youth.

At 11:30 am Fr Franklin D’Souza concelebrated the Holy Eucharist with Fr Harry D’Souza and Fr Steven Fernandes. In his homily, Fr Franklin D’Souza asked young people to witness Jesus in their lives.

After lunch, a cultural programme was organised. Bishop Gerald Isaac Lobo was the Chief guest. Five Deanery youth exhibited their talents. Prizes were distributed to the winners.

Fr Steven Fernandes – Secretary for the Youth Commission together with ICYM Diocese of Udupi Mr Inesh Miranda and ICYM council members organised the program. After COVID this was the first mega program conducted for the Diocesan Youth.

From five deaneries 500 young people gathered for the Convention.

