Emergency Response Vehicles with Helpline Launched in Udupi District

Udupi: Superintendent of Police N Vishnuvardhan flagged-off the emergency response vehicles in Udupi district on Saturday, January 23.

Speaking on the occasion, SP N Vishnuvardhan said, “The emergency response number 112 would be used nationwide, and people may send emergency information through voice, SMS, e-mail and mobile application, through 112 helplines around the clock.”

He further said, “People should now call Ph: 112 instead of Ph: 100 for passing on information about fire, accidents and other issues, including women in distress. The calls would be immediately transferred to the departments concerned for a quick response. Police, fire and emergency service, and medical services will be provided to the needy through this helpline. A mobile application has also been designed”.

Stating that there are facilities for panic alert, the SP said that people could press the power button of the smartphone three times to send emergency messages.