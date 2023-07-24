EMERGING TRENDS IN CAMPUS PLACEMENTS AT SAHYADRI COLLEGE

Sahyadri College created a record in placement in the region.-The highest numbers of students were picked by companies



Mangaluru: Prof Rashmi Bhandary – Dean of Placement & Training of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, said despite the hiring slowdown, the Placements for the 2023 batch of Engineering students were unprecedented, with 250+ companies providing opportunities and around 700 offers. The highest numbers were picked by companies like Cognizant-152, LTIMindtree – 107, TCS-50, and TATA Elxsi-40. This year the average salary package offered is INR 4.0 LPA, the highest being Rs 31.67 LPA. We also had more Mechanical and Civil core companies hiring for this year Over the years, our students have bagged offers from top companies like Google, Walmart, Sap Labs, Deloitte, Capillary Technologies, Cohesity, Ecolab, Cargill, Hp, Anglo Eastern etc.

Sahyadri’s commitment to holistic development and global exposure is evident in the institute’s initiative to facilitate international placements. Seven students received international offers, enabling them to gain a broader perspective and develop cross-cultural competencies.

Celebrating the achievements of its students, Sahyadri takes pride in their outstanding performance at the Airbus National level hackathon. Out of 78 teams from across India, including working professionals, IIT, and NITs, four Sahyadrian students emerged victorious, the only student team among the three winners. As a testament to their talent, these students were offered job opportunities at Airbus with an impressive salary package of INR 16 LPA.

Prof RASHMI BHANDARI

Dean Placement & Training of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management

Sahyadri’s Placement Department, a crucial catalyst in bridging the gap between education and the professional world, demonstrates exceptional performance despite the economic challenges. The department’s proactive approach to engaging with companies and industry leaders has yielded numerous opportunities for students to gain exposure to real-world Engineering practices through internships and full-time employment.

As the job market evolves, the Placement Department remains at the forefront of change, ensuring students have the skills tailored to meet specific industry requirements. Collaborating closely with industry partners, the department aligns curricula to address the rapidly changing demands, enhancing students’ employability.

In light of the recent economic downturn and global recession, some companies have implemented cost-cutting measures, impacting campus recruitment for the 2023 batch. While we may witness a slight decline in job opportunities during campus placements for the 2024 batch, the Placement Department emphasizes that there will always be a market for fresh talent. To stand out in a competitive job market, students must invest time honing their skills and diversifying their expertise.

Despite the challenges posed by the economic slowdown, Sahyadri’s Placement Department has remained resilient, strengthening existing industry partnerships and actively seeking new networking opportunities. The strong alumni connections have also been instrumental in securing employment for students. Prof Rashmi Bhandary sharing her experiences in cracking the campus interviews through her YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/c/rashmibhandary

Dr Rajesha S, Principal of Sahyadri College of Engineering & Management, Mangaluru, expressed satisfaction with the overall placements and lauded the efforts of the Placement Department in preparing students for a successful future. He said Sahyadri, dedicated to training students from their first to final year, remains unwavering, ensuring they are well-equipped to thrive in any professional environment. Sahyadri’s students continue to excel and secure promising career opportunities.

Like this: Like Loading...