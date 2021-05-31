Spread the love



















Emirates further extends suspension of passenger flights from India



Dubai: UAE flag carrier Emirates has announced the further extension of its passenger flights from India until June 30 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the South Asian country.

The Dubai-based airline had announced the suspension first on April 24 as a devastating second wave of the pandemic hit India, leading to record high number of daily cases and deaths.

Last week, it had extended the suspension till at least June 14.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline added: “Furthermore, passengers who have transited through India in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

“UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with the revised published Covid-19 protocols will be exempt for travel.”

The suspension of incoming passenger traffic from India to the UAE began on April 24.

The ban has now been extended until June 14.

