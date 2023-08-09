Empowering Educators: Workshop at SAPUC Sheds Light on Legalities Concerning Adolescents



Mangaluru: St. Aloysius Pre-University College (SAPUC) hosted an enlightening workshop focusing on the Legal Aspects related to Adolescents, with a special emphasis on the POCSO Act and JJ Act. Organized by the Department of Counselling, the workshop aimed to equip the teaching staff with essential insights into the legal framework surrounding adolescents. Esteemed legal consultant Nikesh Shetty guided the teaching staff through this crucial session.

During his address, Mr Nikesh explained the importance of the JJ Act (Care and Protection) 16 principles. He further delved into the vital aspects of the POCSO Act, providing insights on reporting procedures and how teachers and the college can address potential cases of abuse or concerns involving adolescents. The workshop meticulously examined the various components of the POCSO Act, utilizing visual aids to assist educators in better comprehending its written provisions. Additionally, teachers were introduced to the child-friendly enhancements made to the reporting mechanisms.

Nikesh also patiently addressed the queries and doubts raised by the participants. Dr. Pradeep M., Dean of Commerce and Arts, extended a warm welcome to the gathering, setting a positive tone for the workshop. Muralikrishna G M, Vice Principal of Science, delivered the vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to Nikesh for imparting invaluable knowledge to the attendees.

This empowering workshop notched up another step in equipping educators with the necessary legal insights to safeguard the rights and well-being of adolescents. By fostering awareness and understanding, St. Aloysius Pre-University College continues to nurture a safe and supportive environment, ensuring every student’s holistic development.

