‘Empowering Parents to Raise Happy, Healthy & Hopeful Children- Parenting Sessions at St Aloysius PUC

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Pre-University College conducted a series of interactive parenting sessions with the primary goal to provide parents with comprehensive insights into understanding today’s teenagers and strengthening their parent-child relationship.

Esteemed psychiatrists and mental health professionals, including Dr Malini N Hebbar, Dr Caroline P. D’Souza, Dr Deepa Kotari, and Dr Durgesh Bailoor, led the sessions. The theme for this year’s sessions was “The Power of Parenting: Raising Happy, Healthy, and Hopeful Children.”

Dr Malini N Hebbar, the Principal of Swastika National School, began the sessions by extending warm wishes to the parents on the occasion of Global Parents Day. She addressed various concepts, such as “hygge” and “VUCA” (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity). Dr Hebbar also highlighted the prevalence of “AFFLUENZA” among teenagers, wherein they desire an easy life, and encouraged parents to be vigilant about this ideology. She emphasized the importance of focusing on the Emotional Quotient (EQ) along with the Intelligence Quotient (IQ).

Dr Deepa Kotari, an Associate Professor in Psychology at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangalore, provided valuable guidance to parents. She encouraged them to impart information rather than merely giving instructions, keep things simple, explain the emotions involved, offer choices instead of ultimatums, and avoid nagging. Dr Kotari also emphasized the significance of engaging in dialogues with their children, promoting open communication over arguments.

Dr Caroline P. D’Souza, a Consultant Neuro-Psychiatrist at Falnir Health Centre, covered crucial topics such as peer pressure, self-consciousness, and teen expectations. She shared effective parenting strategies, including communicating effectively, allowing teenagers to face challenges, giving them space instead of controlling them, understanding their world, and boosting their self-esteem.

During his interactive session, Dr Durgesh Bailoor shed light on the various challenges teenagers face and helped parents identify warning signs. He provided positive parenting solutions to instil moral values, good manners, and discipline, which remain effective even during adolescence. The Vice Principals, Muralikrishna G.M. and Ms Vilma Fernandes updated parents on the college’s activities and upcoming events in the academic year. They encouraged parents to actively participate in their children’s lives and collaborate with the college for the student’s well-being.

The Department of Counselling, SAPUC, meticulously planned and organized these impactful talks. The counsellors, Ms Sangeeta M. Sequeira, Ms Sarah Crasta, Mr Vishanth Menezes, and Sr. Valsa C., moderated the sessions and also spoke about the department’s initiatives and its role within the institution. The parents expressed their gratitude and appreciation for the college’s efforts in organizing these informative and fruitful sessions.

Like this: Like Loading...