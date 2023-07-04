‘Empowering Smart Teachers to prepare responsible Digital Citizens is Indispensable’ – Fr Anil Fernandes

Mangaluru: Mangalore City High School Headmasters, Undergraduate College Principals Association, Mangalore, organized the annual academic conference on July 1, 2023, at Besant Women College Auditorium, Kodialbail, Mangaluru. Mr Aloysius D’Souza, President of the Association, presided over the programme.

In his inaugural address Fr Anil Fernandes, Director of Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore Diocese said, “Smart teachers prepare responsible digital citizens. Empowering teachers as smart teachers in the age of technology is the need of the day”.

Fr Anil addressed the teachers and parents on the use of media and technology in the modern education system. He also emphasised the impact of Artificial Intelligence like ChatGPs on children and the education system and its pros and cons.

Stany Francis Baretto, retired Vice Principal of Milagres High School, Mangalore, distributed scholarships from his trust to four students who scored the highest marks in Kannada medium and English medium in the SSLC examinations 2022-23. Stany Francis Barretto was felicitated by the association in appreciation of his generosity.

Surekha, head teacher of Bhagwati High School distributed scholarships to two girls who secured third position in Kannada medium in memory of her deceased daughter.

The chief guest Dr Manel Arjun Nayak, the joint secretary of the Women’s National Education Society, felicitated the students of the member schools who scored the highest marks in the 2023 SSLC examinations and the principals of the schools that obtained 100 per cent results.

The retired head teachers during 2022-23 were recognized and honoured. The Vice President of the Association, Jayavanti Soans welcomed and Secretary Matilda D’Costa delivered the vote of thanks.

Shanti Lobo and Sr Anita compared the programme and the members of the executive committee of the association assisted. A large number of head teachers of member schools, studious students and their parents participated in the programme.

