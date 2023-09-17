Empowering Youth: Cultivating Self-Esteem & Body Positivity at St. Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Pre-University College held an enlightening session on the subjects of self-esteem and body image. Dr. Deepa Kotari, Associate Professor in the Department of Psychology at Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Mangalore, served as the distinguished resource person for the event.

Dr. Kotari initiated the session by engaging the students with thought-provoking questions: “How content are you with your body?” and “On a scale of 0 to 10, how would you rate your body?” She then presented startling statistics, revealing that a staggering 78% of teenagers express dissatisfaction with their bodies, irrespective of their gender.

During her discourse, Dr. Kotari delved into the various factors that influence body image, including the pervasive impact of social media, peer pressure, and societal standards. She shed light on how unrealistic beauty ideals perpetuated by the media can detrimentally affect one’s self-esteem and body image. Dr. Kotari stressed the significance of consuming media critically and distinguishing between reality and idealized representations.

Furthermore, she emphasized the profound idea that every individual possesses a unique body that should be celebrated. Dr. Kotari encouraged students to engage in activities that promote self-acceptance and advocated for cultivating a positive inner dialogue. She also addressed the importance of resilience in the face of societal pressures and criticism, leaving a lasting impression on the students with her wise words: “Be fashionable with your thoughts and not your attire.”

In conclusion, Dr. Deepa Kotari’s impactful session concluded with an inspiring pledge, leaving the students with a renewed sense of self-worth and a commitment to fostering positive self-esteem and body image.

