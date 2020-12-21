Spread the love



















Emulate Cong’s go-dhan yojna: Priyanka tells Yogi



Lucknow: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, drawing his attention to the plight of cows in Uttar Pradesh and urged him to follow the scheme by her party’s government in a neighbouring state.

Referring to photographs from Lalitpur that showed the carcass of cows, Priyanka said that it appears that the cows had died due to lack of food and water.

“This not the first photograph of its kind. Earlier too, we have seen photographs from different parts of the state highlighting the plight of cows. Concrete steps need to be taken for their welfare and accountability also needs to be fixed,” she wrote.

Priyanka reminded the chief minister that when he assumed power, he had assured that he would open ‘gaushalas’ for good upkeep of cows. She said that the government had opened ‘gaushalas’ but the conditions there remain pathetic.

She further pointed out to the problem of stray cattle that has been destroying crops and causing harm to farmers.

She said the Congress’ government in Chhattisgarh has launched the ‘Go-dhan Nyay Yojana’ to resolve the problem and the Yogi government could emulate the scheme.

“The scheme in Chhattisgarh makes way for the purchase of cow dung which is converted into fertilizer and then sold. This makes ‘gaushalas’ self-reliant,” she stated.