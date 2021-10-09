Spread the love



















Encounter beaks out in Srinagar

Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Methan in Srinagar on Saturday morning, officials said.

“Encounter has started at Methan area of Srinagar. Police and CRPF are on the job. Further details shall follow,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

