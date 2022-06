Encounter breaks out at Srinagar



Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and police in Srinagar district on Sunday, police said.

“A chance encounter started at Kreesbal Palpora Sangam area of Srinagar with terrorists and a small team of Srinagar police,” police said.

This is a second encounter in J&K. Earlier on Sunday three terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces at Drabgam area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.