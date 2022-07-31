Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Baramulla



Srinagar: An encounter took place between terrorists and security forces at Binner area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Sunday.

“Encounter has started at Binner area of Baramulla. Police and security forces are on the job,” police added.

The gunfight started on Saturday evening after a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The security forces cordoned off the area. Terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months.

Many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

One terrorist was killed and two Army personnel and a policeman were injured in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Wanigam Bala area in Baramulla on Saturday.

