Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Shopian



Srinagar: An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Moolu area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district, Police said on Wednesday.

This is the second encounter in Shopian in less than 12 hours. An encounter is already underway at Drach area in Shopian.

“Second encounter has started in Moolu area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job,” Police added.

The gunfight started after a joint team of Police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing drawing retaliation by the security forces.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Baskuchan area in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

