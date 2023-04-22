Endosulfan Victims Mohana & Padmashekara Excel in II PUC Examinations

Mangaluru: Endosulfan victims Mohana and Padmashekara, from Seva Bharathi’s Vidya Chetana special school in Ramakunja, Kadaba taluk, secured 76 per cent and 54.16 per cent respectively in the second PUC examinations (Arts), as according to results of PU Examinations declared on Friday.

Mohana & Padmashekara

Visually challenged Mohana, son of Annu Poojary and Varija, with the help of scribe Shobha had secured first class (455/600). Physically challenged Padmashekara, son of Narayan Poojary and Shyamala, with the help of scribe Savitha A, had secured second class (54.16%).

Seva Bharathi management congratulated Vidhyachethana special school Headmistress Ms Sashikala, teachers, and scribes and thanked Uppinangady government PU college Principal Sudheer, and staff Soumya for ensuring that the students cleared their examinations without any hassles

