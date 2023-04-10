Endurance, Enthusiasm and Excitement Mark’s First Mangaluru Triathlon

Mangalore: With the participation of over 500 athletes in different disciplines swimming, cycling and running, the presence of youth icons like Miss India Universe Divita Rai and Ace Shuttler Chirag Shetty, the maiden IDFC First Bank Mangaluru Triathlon was successfully organized by Tapasya Foundation Charitable Trust in the city on Sunday. The enthusiasm of the participants was palpable throughout the circuit from Tannirbavi to Mudipu as Mangaloreans cheered the athletes during the event.

The forty-member strong Indian Navy contingent from different parts of the country added a special effect to the mega event. Athletes from all age groups ranging from 6 to 60 plus were yet another highlight of the event.

The event was organized in aid of the Tapasya Foundation Palliative Care Centre for Terminally ill cancer patients and the child cancer care facility at Mudipu. Mangaluru Triathlon was organized in association with Lions International District 317D, Mangalore Surfers Club, We R Cycling Club and Mangalore Runners Club.

The Sea Swimming was held at Thannirbavi Beach while Cyclists reached Mudipu from Tannirbavi via the National Highway and Runners faced the picturesque but challenging terrain around Mudipu.

Iron Man of India famed Dr Anand Patil, Vice President of Indian Triathlon Association Dayanand Kumar, and Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya University Dr Vijay Kumar among others were present at Tannirbavi to witness the event.

