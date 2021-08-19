Energetic & Dynamic Youth Icon SUHAN ALVA Selected as Karnataka State Gen Secretary of NSUI

Spread the love



















Energetic & Dynamic Youth Icon SUHAN ALVA Selected as Karnataka State General Secretary of National Students NSUI

Mangaluru: An alumnus of St Aloysius College- Mangaluru, Young, Energetic and Dynamic Youth Icon, 24-year-old Social Worker, Philanthropist, Political Activist Suhan Alva has been selected as the KARNATAKA STATE GENERAL SECRETARY for National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Having graduated in Arts with specialization in Journalism from St. Aloysius College, he is currently pursuing law from Karnataka State Law University KSLU. Having worked in various capacities as a host on a local TV channel, emcee for over 250+ stage events and shows (sports, political & cultural). While doing his PUC at St Aloysius, he had founded ‘CAUSE’- a charity organization by a group of students through which he has organised social and cultural events.

Suhan Alva’s work has been not only recognized but also rewarded by several organizations, he was awarded as “Covid Warrior” by several news channels and organizations, recognized as a “YOUTH ICON”, also received the “BEST OUTGOING STUDENT AWARD” by St. Aloysius PU College, and recently he was awarded by Mangaluru City Deputy Police Commissioner for “Best Social Service”, for his outstanding service during the Pre and Post Pandemic.

Suhan alva was the Coordinator of Mangalore University All College Students’ Union 2014-2021; Coordinator for International Bunts Welfare Trust Mangaluru; President of St Aloysius PUC Alumni association; Member of NSUI-2016; Active Participant , Volunteer and Supporter of NSUI; and Active Member of Youth Congress. During the 2020 and 2021 Pandemic/Lockdown, he played an important role in raising funds under the banner of CAUSE, and distributed thousands of food kits to the needy, and also the police personnel and other personnel in the line of duty during lockdown/pandemic.

He supported students in rectifying their problems, and worked on several developmental activities of Mangaluru City Corporation; and organized several protests supporting Women for their Rights and Safety in the Society. He also volunteered and raised voice against cruelty to animals, and played an important role in rescue efforts of stray animals, joining with Animal Activists.

With all these QUALITIES and CREDENTIALS, Determined, Committed and Hard Working Young Suhan Alva is the Right Choice to be at the helm as Karnataka State General Secretary of NSUI. Team Mangalorean congratulates Suhan Alva for his BIG achievement, and wishes Him all success in his endeavours. You Go Boy!

