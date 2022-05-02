Energy Minister Sunil Kumar Inaugurates Navodaya SHG Convention in Manipal

Udupi: “Our Government is committed to the overall development of the women’s sector. Our Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai has already announced a women’s co-operative bank to ease the availability of financial help for the women’s self-help groups (SHGs)”, said state Energy, Kanada and Culture Minister V Sunil Kumar.

The Minister was speaking after inaugurating the 111th Branch of SCDCC Bank in Manipal and Navodaya Self Help Groups convention at the MIT Ground, Manipal here on May 2.

The Minister praised the women’s self-help groups (SHGs) for honestly repaying the loans which is inspirational for all, especially loan defaulters. In the recent budget, an amount of Rs 500 crore has been earmarked to further strengthen the women’s self-help groups which are estimated to create four lakh self-employment opportunities. These SHGs help the poor, especially women, become economically aware and strong, he said.

M N Rajendra Kumar, president of SCDCC Bank in his presidential message said, “To maintain uniformity we have distributed uniforms to the self-help groups. We should live our life for others. Social service should be our duty. Dr Veerendra Heggade had inaugurated the self-help group which has now grown to an enormous size”.

Financial assistance cheques for the families of those who died due to Covid were handed over. Loans were distributed to the women’s self-help groups. The Chaitanya insurance cheques were handed over to the families of the deceased.

Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, Karnataka State Co-operative Apex Bank president Belli Prakash, Entrepreneur Nadoja Dr G Shanker, Karnataka State Co-operative Apex Bank CEO C N Devaraj, The Canara Land Investments, Ltd Manipal managing director T Ashok Pai, Udupi district Co-operative Union president Indrali Jayakar Shetty, DK and Udupi district Fish Federation president Yashpal A Suvarna, Herga Agricultural Society president Dinakar Shetty Herga, Udupi CMC president Sumithra Nayak, Entrepreneur Purushotham Shetty and others were present.

Bank Director Deviprasad Shetty welcomed the gathering and Vice president Vinay Kumar Soorinje delivered a vote of thanks.