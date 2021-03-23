Spread the love



















Engineer killed on his way to inaugurate new office

Belthangady, (UNI): In a tragic incident a young engineer who was on his way to inaugurate his new office died in a road accident at Arkula near Maaladi in the Taluk on Monday.

Police said The deceased young man has been identified as Maazin (26), a resident of Madda near Bambila in Bantwal Taluk.

Maazin’s bike was hit by an unknown vehicle at the turn at Arkula near Maaladi in Belthangady Taluk. The vehicle is said to have fled from the scene, whilst Maazin was left injured on the road until locals spotted him and took him to the Belthangady Government Hospital, where the doctors declared his death, it is learned.

After making all the arrangements for the inauguration of his new office at Maddadka, Maazin wanted to change his clothes and return to the venue before the arrival of his guests, but unfortunately, the tragic accident occurred at the time of his return, his friends revealed.

Punjalkatte Police has registered a case in this regard.