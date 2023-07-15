Engineering graduate cheated of Rs 2 lakh with offer of job in MRPL

Mangaluru: Father of an engineering graduate has accused a Bengaluru resident of cheating his son of Rs2 lakh after offering a job in Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL).

In the complaint filed at Mangaluru South police station, the complainant said his son, a graduate in mechanical engineering, met Avinash Shetty near the office of the Deputy Commissioner in November 2022. Avinash offered to get his son a job in MRPL. He made the graduate engineer transfer Rs 1 lakh to his account in Karnataka Bank, Krishnapura, on November 30, 2022.

Subsequently, he sought Rs75,000 on December 2, 2022 and ₹25,000 on December 8, 2022.

The complainant demand action against Avinash Shetty for failure to provide his son a job in MRPL, and cheating him of Rs 2 lakh.

