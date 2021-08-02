Engineering Student Drowns in Arbi Falls

Spread the love



















Engineering College Student Feared Drowned in Arbi Falls

Karkala: In a tragic incident, a student from an engineering college was washed away at the Arbi falls at Parappadi, Nitte near Karkala while she was swimming in the water on August 2.

The deceased has been identified as Varshitha from Mangaluru. She was pursuing engineering at a private college in Nitte.

According to the police, Varshitha along with her two friends had gone to the Arbi Falls. When Varshitha ventured into the water for swimming, she was washed away by the force of the water.

Karkala Rural Police rushed to the spot and started search operations for Varshitha with the help of the Fire department. Later Varshitha’s body was retrieved from the falls.

A case has been registered in the Karkala Rural Police Station.

Like this: Like Loading...