England women win toss, elect to bowl



Bristol: England women won the toss and elected to bowl in the first One-day International against Indian women here on Sunday.

While the match marks 22 years in ODI cricket for Indian skipper Mithali Raj, it marks the beginning of the ODI career for 17-year-old opener Shafali Verma, who makes her debut in the format.

All-rounder Sophia Dunkley also makes her debut for England women.

Playing XIs

Indian Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Ekta Bisht.

England Women: Lauren Winfield Hill, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight (captain), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wicketkeeper), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone, Anya Shrubsole, Kate Cross.

