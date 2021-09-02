Spread the love



















England’s World Cup-winner Plunkett joins Major League Cricket



New York: Pace bowler Liam Plunkett, who was part of the 2019 World Cup-winning England team, has signed a three-year deal with Major League Cricket (MLC).

He will represent The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket (MiLC) in the 2022 edition. MiLC is the feeder to MLC.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to join Major League Cricket and focus my attention on helping to grow the sport in the United States. I have enjoyed a fantastic career with England, and after retiring from international cricket, I am delighted to be able to help build cricket in America in both playing and coaching capacities,” Plunkett was quoted as saying by the MLC website.

“In addition, I am looking forward to supporting the team closest to our home in America by being able to play for The Philadelphians in Minor League Cricket.”

The 36-year-old Plunkett started his cricket career with Durham in the County Championship in 2003. He made his international debut for England in 2005, playing both his first ODI and first Test in Pakistan.

He has represented Yorkshire and Surrey (since 2019) in the County Championship. The right-armer has featured in the Indian Premier League for the Delhi Daredevils (now Capitals) and in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Stars.

He has taken 450 wickets and scored 4,378 runs at an average of 24.73 in first-class cricket.

He has 41 wickets in 13 Test matches and 135 wickets in 89 One-day Internationals. He has also represented England in 22 T20 Internationals, picking 25 wickets.

