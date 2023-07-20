ENGLISH – A TRENDING LANGUAGE TAKING THE WORLD BY STORM

Hey there, dear readers! Have you ever wondered how the English language managed to take centre stage across the globe, especially in countries like India? As a language enthusiast, I decided to find out and I’ve come to understand the surprising and fascinating history of how English took the world by storm.

The journey of the English language and its impact on our world has been nothing short of extraordinary. In particular, the influence of English in the modern India of the 2000s has been remarkable. From the way we communicate and even think, to the way business is conducted, English has become an essential part of life in India, giving young Indians a unique opportunity to express themselves and take advantage of lucrative career prospects.

Believe it or not, the history of the English language in India dates back centuries – even before British colonization! In the 1500s, the language of English was making its way into Indian culture and was becoming more widespread in India thanks to the efforts of Christian missionaries and traders from Europe. English was officially and properly introduced to India by the East India Company in the early 1600s, and its use gradually spread among the educated elite.

After India gained independence in 1947, the role English played in the country shifted to something more symbolic and powerful. Government institutions, such as schools, colleges, and universities, began to adopt English as their primary language of communication and instruction. In this way, English became an important tool for unifying the Indian population despite its immense diversity.

English has since become the language of choice for large swathes of the population. From business professionals to students, people are opting to use English over their native languages on a daily basis. The national language of India even changed to English from Hindi! This is because English opens up access to travel, jobs, digital media, and education opportunities. In India, many prestigious jobs require applicants to have a good knowledge of English. This can give individuals a major edge in the job market and improve their employment prospects.

English as the preferred language has also led to a change in the way we communicate and view the world. Many Indians have come to appreciate the finer nuances that English offers when compared to its native counterparts, including the vast array of vocabulary available. Additionally, English serves as a universal language that facilitates international communication, something vital to the success of any business or organization.

English’s influence isn’t just limited to the workplace. Even popular trends such as movies, television, music, fashion, and even gaming, have begun to incorporate English. MTV India, for example, was one of the first Indian broadcasters to air shows in English and continues to be one of the top channels in the country. Similarly, the music industry has seen the advent of numerous English artists, with some even finding their way into the mainstream.

As more and more people turn to English as their language of choice, the need for quality education and resources has only increased. Schools and universities throughout India have introduced comprehensive English courses in order to equip students with the necessary skills to use the language effectively. Additionally, increasing numbers of online resources have become available, allowing users to learn English at their own pace.



By learning English, many Indians have taken advantage of the vast network of knowledge available on the internet. This has allowed people to expand their horizons and gain a better understanding of the world around them. Moreover, English has made it easier for Indians to communicate with other cultures around the world. For instance, many Indians now use video conferencing technology to conduct business overseas.

English isn’t just limited to adults either – it has become increasingly important in kids’ lives as well. Many children now use English in their everyday conversations, even if it is not their native language. In fact, many schools have incorporated English-speaking classes as part of their curriculum in order to prepare their students for the future.

The Influence of English in India has been tremendous. From careers to communication, English has become an integral part of modern life in India and has opened up many possibilities for young Indians. As a result, it’s safe to conclude that English is here to stay and will continue to be a major influence on cultures and societies all over the world. Even today, Indians are embracing English with open arms, and it’s clear that the language will be deeply embedded in the culture for years to come.

Therefore, English has undoubtedly opened up a world of possibilities for youngsters in the 21st century. To take full advantage of these opportunities, it is essential for young people to invest in their English language skills. One should have a strong desire to unlearn the mistakes and incorporate new learning. With practice and dedication, anyone can master the language and potentially take their future to the next level. The effort will be worth it because learning the English language can be a major weapon in your career as well as academic levels. It is that one skill that will be with you forever.

One way to learn and improve English is through media which is an exciting and effective method. Here are a few tips to help you make the most out of it.

1. Watch movies and TV shows in English to get a feel for how the language sounds and is used in a natural context.

• Friends

• The Good Place

• The Harry Potter Franchise

• Stranger Things

• The Before Trilogy

2. Listen to English podcasts, radio shows, and music to familiarize yourself with different accents and speech patterns.

• The Daily

• No Such Thing as A Fish

• Luke’s English Podcast

• Love and Radio

• 6 Minute English

3. Read magazines, newspapers, and online articles to improve your reading skills and pick up new vocabulary words.

Browse articles, reports in electronic and print media publications

4. Follow English-speaking social media accounts to keep up with popular culture and practice interacting with people in the language, there are also accounts that vocally communicate and teach English to people.

• Inverted Coconut

• BBC Learning English

• Pronunciation with Emma

• Zen fluent Maria

• Carolina Kowanz

5. Participate in online forums and discussion groups to practice your conversation and writing skills. You can find them on a lot of social media sites such as the ones mentioned below.

• Twitter

• Reddit

• Quora

• Tumblr

• Facebook

These will help one have fun while they are learning and improving their English! To sum it up, the unstoppable rise of English in India and across the globe is quite remarkable. Through its accessibility and convenience, English has become a language that transcends borders and unites people from different backgrounds. It is quite fascinating to learn about the history of how English managed to capture the attention of the entire world, and it’s surprising to see how the language is changing the face of India and yes, even beyond.

About the Author :

Ms Anisha Jacob a Trainee-Teacher hails from Thrissur Dist, Kerala. She Holds a Master’s degree in English Language and Literature. Currently, she is pursuing her first year B. Ed at St. Aloysius Institute of Education (B. Ed), Mangaluru. Apart from her training programme, she expertly imparts knowledge in IELTS and OET. She has an ardent passion for Journalism, reading books and writing poetry. She is a lover of the English language.

Like this: Like Loading...