‘English in the Global Scenario’- a Webinar at St Aloysius PU College

Mangaluru: A webinar on the topic ‘English in the Global Scenario’ was organized on 02 December 2020 by the Department of English, St Aloysius Pre University College. Dr Anil Joseph Pinto, Registrar, Christ (Deemed to be University), Bangalore was the resource person. He is an alumnus of St Aloysius College. Dr Pinto began his career as a lecturer at St Aloysius College. He has been serving as the Registrar at Christ (Deemed to be University), Bangalore since 2012 and has been a faculty at Christ (Deemed to be University) since 2005 in the departments of English; Media Studies; and Performing Arts, Theatre Studies and Music. He is also the Coordinator of Centre for Publications of the University which publishes six peer reviewed journals and which has published over 300 books in Kannada and English. He has been a United Board Fellow and Visiting Scholar at Baylor University, Texas, USA in 2014 and Chinese University of Hong Kong, Hong Kong in 2015.



In the present scenario, English is referred to as ‘global language’, the Multilingua Franca of the modern era. Today, English has emerged in a new utility for written and oral communication. To comprehend the importance of the language, Dr Anil Joseph Pinto, addressed the students on the topic- ‘English in a global Scenario’. In his speech, he epitomized how English has endured as the language of communication, and has connected lives globally. He said that the under-developed countries recognized English as the communicative and educative medium and believed that it is through this language they can globally compete with other nations. Dr Pinto answered the questions, posed by the students, on the importance of the language.

Mrs Sheethal Neeliyara introduced and welcomed the resource person and Mrs Sreekala Menon proposed the Vote of Thanks. Mrs Deepthi Rani moderated the session. Around 300 students and the faculty participated in the webinar.