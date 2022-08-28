English Literary Week- ‘Literature- Bridging Humanity’ at SAGS



Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School (SAGS), Kodialbail, Mangaluru celebrated the culmination of the English Literary Week with the theme ‘Literature – Bridging Humanity’ on 27th August, 2022 with great zeal and enthusiasm. Dr. Charles V Furtado, the Associate Professor and HOD at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

In his speech he expressed about the difficulties faced by humans while emphasising on the two aspects- Problem of Choices and the Gift of Unconditional Love. He said that all human beings should be given the right to live, connecting it to the theme ‘Literature – Bridging Humanity’.

The Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ while addressing the gathering spoke about the importance of Languages. The Principal further elaborated the importance of Language by citing the three aspects – Knowing, Loving and Expressing the love for the language. The literary week turned out to be a literary fest with mind blowing programs like Action Song, Recitation, Glimpses of Class-wise Activities conducted through a PPT presentation, Drama and Flash Mob.

The other dignitaries present were Principal Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ and Vice-principal Ms Laurel Dsouza. The week showcased myriad activities such as Nameplate, Flower Tale, Pen Pal, Be a Fictioneer, I am an Author and Juxtaposition. Students from Kindergarten to class XI actively participated in the activities to bring out their flair for language.

Ms Arunima Thulasidas welcomed the gathering. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms Khatija Liyana of Class VI B. The program was meticulously compered by Master Vernon Jose Castelino of Class X C. Ms Vidya Esther and Ms. Gloria Misquith were the convenors of the program and were assisted by other teachers of English.

