Spread the love



















English Out, Kannada In! Change Name Boards in Kannada Else Lose Licence’- MCC to Traders

Mangaluru: In the nearest future all those who do not know a single word of Kannada will be in BIG problem, when they go shopping around in the City- for the fact , the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has urged all the business owners in Mangaluru to replace their signs in ENGLISH to KANNADA. MCC is all set to act against shops and commercial establishments in the city that violate rules on Kannada implementation.

The corporation has decided to suspend the trade licence issued to traders and other business establishments in the city if their name/ signboards are not in Kannada. The Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments rules state that the nameboard of every establishment shall be in Kannada and wherever other languages are also used, the versions in such other languages shall be below the Kannada version. Following a government direction in this regard, the civic body has decided to take action against the violators.

Photo for Illustration Only

MCC commissioner Akshy Sridhar said as per an order by the state government, Kannada is mandatory in boards at all trade premises, and the city corporation has issued trade licences to business establishments under the same condition. In case of violation, trade licences will be cancelled without prior notice, the commissioner said.

“We have noticed that several local business establishments have been violating this rule by having their name/ signboards in English. Acting on complaints from organisations and individuals, MCC has taken serious cognisance of this matter,” the commissioner said, and added the civic officials will conduct drives to ensure the Kannada rule is implemented in letter and spirit.

Like this: Like Loading...