‘Enhancing Educators’ Proficiency’- Staff Enrichment programme at St Aloysius PUC

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Pre-university College, Mangaluru recently hosted a dynamic Staff Enrichment Programme aimed at enhancing the skills and knowledge of teaching staff. The event featured two enlightening sessions delivered by distinguished professionals in their respective fields.

In the first session, Dr. Manu Anand, a renowned Consultant Psychiatrist, delved into the critical topic of Physical and Psychological First Aid. The session was thoughtfully divided into two segments, focusing on Physical First Aid and Psychological First Aid, to ensure a comprehensive understanding.

Dr. Manu began by highlighting the importance of remaining composed during medical emergencies, providing our educators with invaluable insights into handling various situations. From addressing external wounds with prompt bleeding control, meticulous wound cleaning, medication application, to proper wound dressing – his guidance was both detailed and practical. Additionally, he underscored the pivotal role of hygiene in the wound healing process.

Moreover, Dr. Manu enlightened the participants on recognizing symptoms of medical conditions like heart attacks, panic attacks, choking, and seizures, with an emphasis on accurate differentiation. Comprehensive instructions on administering CPR were provided, with a focus on situational assessment as a critical aid tool.

Dr. Manu also shared his expertise on managing snakebites, specifically addressing cobra and viper varieties. He emphasized the importance of having essential medical equipment, such as glucometers and sphygmomanometers, in educational institutions for prompt assistance.

The session further covered the handling of severe spine or neck injuries, stressing the need for a collaborative effort to minimize movement. Even in accidents, the delicate removal of an injured person’s helmet was discussed in detail. Transitioning to the psychological aspect of first aid, Dr. Manu explained how to provide psychological support in a humane, supportive, and practical manner. He emphasized that victims may exhibit physical, emotional, cognitive, or behavioral symptoms based on their background and experiences. Dr. Manu’s guidance emphasized the importance of gently introducing oneself, offering assistance, ensuring safety, and actively listening without judgment or interruption. Addressing needs and concerns while encouraging self-help were key principles discussed.

In the second session, Dr. Preethi Keerthi D’Souza, Associate professor, Department of Post Graduate Studies and Research in Commerce, Mangalore University, took the stage to explore the topic of “Learning and Unlearning.” Dr Preethi underscored the significance of unlearning as a necessary step to acquire new knowledge and stay updated with the latest information. She stressed the vital role of positive thinking in teaching, highlighting that a positive mindset is essential to achieving positive results, given that teachers are influential figures in shaping society.

Furthermore, Dr. Preethi emphasized the transformative power of education and the need for educators to engage in continuous learning, unlearning, and relearning. Teachers were described as the custodians of knowledge, nurturing it to fruition. The importance of creating a positive impact on students and treating them as valuable assets was stressed. She encouraged teachers to persevere, adapt, and consistently enhance their skills, emphasizing respect for students, innovative teaching methods, and collaboration among the teaching staff.

The session also explored the effectiveness of introducing positive and negative reinforcement in teaching, supplemented by inspirational stories and interactive activities that engaged the participants.

Overall, these sessions provided valuable insights to the teaching staff, empowering them to better understand their roles as mentors and equipping them with essential skills for both physical and psychological first aid, as well as fostering continuous personal and professional growth in the ever-evolving field of education.

Like this: Like Loading...