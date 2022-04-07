‘Enhancing the Scope of Homoeopathy in Public Health’! FMHMC&H Celebrates World Homeopathic Day

With Theme ‘Enhancing the Scope of Homoeopathy in Public Health’ Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte (FMHMC&H) Celebrates World Homeopathic Day-2022

Mangaluru: The World Homeopathy Day is celebrated each year on April 10 to pay tribute to homoeopathy and its contribution to the world of medicine. The day is observed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of German physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy. Born in Paris on April 10, 1755, Hahnemann was an acclaimed scientist, great scholar, and linguist. He discovered the way to heal through the use of homeopathy. He died on July 2, 1843. World Homeopathy Day is celebrated to understand the challenges and future strategies to develop homoeopathy. The day aims to spread awareness about homoeopathy as a form of medicine and work towards improving its success rate.

Homoeopathy is one of the alternative disciplines of medicine that generally works by triggering the healing responses of the patient’s own body. It believes that any sickness can be cured by inducing symptoms similar to it through doses of natural ingredients. Today, a number of people depend on homoeopathic treatment around the world. Homeopathy is one of the popular medical systems in India. The country is one of the biggest homoeopathic drug manufacturers and traders globally. In India, homoeopathy is as popular as Ayurveda, both of which fall under the purview of the AYUSH ministry.

And locally, ‘World Homoeopathy Day’ which is celebrated on 10 April every year, was held a bit early at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Deralakatte, commemorating the 267th Birth Anniversary of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, Founder of Homoeopathy, on 7th April 2022. Chief guest Dr Rajendra K.V, I.A.S. Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Dakshina Kannada unveiled the newly installed statue of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann donated by Dr S K Tiwari former Director, National institute of homoeopathy, Kolkata and Mrs Savita Tiwari. Rev Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI blessed the statue of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann. Dr Mageshpathy Alumnus of 1997 batch, Head of the Homeocare International Ltd, Tamilnadu branch, on behalf of all gathered paid tribute to the founder of Homoeopathy, by garlanding his statue.

The dignitaries were welcomed in the college auditorium by purna kumbha swagatha. The inauguration of the program was held on 7th April 2022 at 9.30 a.m. in the College Auditorium. The programme commenced by lighting the lamp by the Chief Guest Dr Rajendra K V, IAS, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate, Dakshina Kannada, The Guests of Honour – Dr Shashi Kant Tiwari, Former Director, National Institute of Homoeopathy, Kolkata and Dr R. Mageshpathy, Alumnus of 1997 Batch, Head of the Homeocare International Ltd, Tamilnadu branch, President of the Program Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta, Administrator FMHMC&H, Rev. Fr Rohan Dias, Asst. Administrator FMHMC&H, Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal FMHMC, Dr Vilma Meera D’souza, Vice Principal FMHMC and Dr Arun Varghese, Convenor of World Homoeopathy Day 2022. For the Inaugural Function District AYUSH Officer Dr Mohammed Iqbal, Medical Officer of Ullal PHC Dr Sahana, Representative from Dr Batra’s Homoeopathy, Mangalore Branch Dr Sangeetha were also present.

Dr Mukesh Batra Homoeopathy Scholarship awards were presented to the meritorious students. Gold scholarship -Ms Ashrita B.A, Silver scholarship – Ms Ria Grace Devasia, bronze scholarship – Mr Sudheer K. The winners in the various competitions were also awarded during the program. The Chief Guest Dr Rajendra K V I.A. S Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada in his Inaugural Address expressed his happiness on being a part of World Homoeopathy Day celebrations and conveyed his best wishes on the occasion. Applauded the Father Muller Charitable Institutions for rendering commendable service to humanity in the management of COVID crisis. Stated that all the systems of medicine must strive to reduce the pain and suffering of humanity in collaboration.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions in his presidential address conveyed good wishes and good health to the gathering on occasion of World Health Day 2022. Director appreciated the efforts rendered by Dr Rajendra K.V., I.A.S, Deputy Commissioner & District Magistrate of Dakshina Kannada for his able leadership and guidelines devised during COVID management . Dr Shashi Kant Tiwari, Guest of Honour shared his clinical experience with the budding Homoeopaths.

Dr R. Mageshpathy in his motivational speech encouraged the students to achieve greater heights with this noble System of Medicine. He appreciated the management for inculcating morals and ethos among the students to transform them into successful Homoeopaths. Administrator Rev. Fr Roshan Crasta appreciated the achievements of all the Guests present for the day and encouraged the students to follow their footsteps.

Co-curricular competitions such as STEP UP TO EXPRESS, T.A.S.K (Think, Ask, Speak, Knock), KEY NOTES, ACTIONS PEEK LOUDER, CRACK IT and Quiz competitions for the students were conducted on this occasion. In continuation with this and to create awareness about Homoeopathy a Street Play and Walkathon will be held on 9th of April 2022 in which the students & Staff of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital will be participating.

Dr Deepa Rebello & Dr Manish Tiwari meticulously and eloquently compered the programme.