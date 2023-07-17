‘Enlightening the Path’: Orientation Programme to Empower the Lady Students at St Aloysius PUC

Mangaluru: An Orientation Programme was organised by the Women’s Forum of SAPUC for the lady students. The main aim of this orientation programme was to mould and enlighten young minds and pave their way to grow into balanced and better human beings. The resource person for the programme was Dr Kavyashree, Associate Professor, Department of Post Graduate Studies and Research in Psychology.

Dr Kavyashree spoke to the pupils about students’ holistic wellbeing, she discussed topics such as lack of self-assurance, motivating remarks, and signs of peer pressure and how to handle them. In addition, the resource person covered issues of accountability, intimacy, assertiveness, body image issues, and body image improvement. In her discussion, she also covered boundary-setting tactics. Dr Kavyashree led an interesting discussion on fostering well-being during adolescence with a focus on relationships and self-confidence. In order to promote general well-being, stress management and the development of a healthy connection with oneself, she underlined the significance of developing a self-care routine in adolescence.

The symptoms of poor self-confidence were noted by Dr Kavyashree and included negative self-talk, persistent need for approval, fear of failure, trouble receiving compliments, perfectionism, comparison to others, avoidance of social situations, a lack of assertiveness and neglecting one’s own needs. She advised contacting experts for assistance if these symptoms continue and adversely affect everyday life and well-being.

The resource person offered tips on how to increase self-confidence, including employing meditation to cultivate loving-kindness and self-acceptance as well as empowering mantras, self-compassion exercises, and positive body image promotion. She highlighted that developing self-confidence is a process that takes time and regular work, and she urged the students to be kind to themselves and appreciate even the tiniest victories.

Ms Deepthi Murugeshan, Department of Commerce welcomed the chief guest. An introduction of the resource person was given by Ms Jenifer Marina Pinto, Department of Arts. Ms Sancia Menezes from II PU proposed the vote of thanks. The orientation programme held by the Women’s Forum of St. Aloysius PU College successfully gave the female students insightful information, encouraging them to build stronger relationships, boost their self-confidence, and deal with the difficulties of adolescence. The session provided a venue for the students’ personal development and inspired them to embrace their journey with perseverance.

