Enough is Enough! Cops including Police Commissioner Getting Tough on Joyriders

Enough is Enough! Cops including Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar Getting Tough on Joyriders

Mangaluru: Police have tightened vehicle checks at various points in the city to curb the movement of people during the lockdown, starting Thursday evening. The government’s and district administration instructions to tighten vehicle checks come after Dakshina Kannada, including Mangaluru, recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases since a few days. And also due to many motorists roaming around for no reasons, the police commissioner N Shashi Kumar has directed the police personnel to be stricter starting today.

On Wednesday 5 May city traffic police had seized 54 vehicles of which 48 were two-wheelers, 1 three-wheeler and 5 four-wheelers. 9 NDMA and 4 Epidemic cases were booked, and 402 motorists were slapped with Rs 250 fine for not wearing masks. So get ready to face consequences with the police starting Thursday evening/night and throughout the lockdown days if you are out on the streets unnecessarily. The district administration has issued new lockdown guidelines starting Friday 7 May morning- shops can be open only from 6 am – 9 am to buy essentials, and after that, any vehicles on the street will be seized, and no excuses will be accepted by the police on duty at checkpoints. And since starting Friday, shopping for essentials will be only from 6 am till 9 am, expect huge rush at the grocery, vegetable, meat/fish stalls etc- yet another reason for coronavirus cases to rise.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar cracking down on motorists on Thursday Night near KPT Junction

Even to buy medicines you need to walk to a nearby medical shop, since there are quite a few shops in the neighbourhood, as per the observance of the officials. So starting Friday, don’t make the cops ask you to explain the reason for being out. 99% they will not listen to your reasons, instead slap a fine or seize your vehicle. There is, however, no bar on the movement of doctors, ambulances, patients and mediapersons. “We repeatedly told people who are deliberately coming out during the lockdown that they should buy essential commodities at least for three to four days. Police had instructed people to come out only for genuine reasons, but many are abusing it. But many people do not bother about prohibitory orders. So we will be taking action against people who are loitering and will seize their vehicles too,” said the police commissioner.

During a meeting chaired by district minister-in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary in the presence of DC Dr K V Rajendra, MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, Dr Bharath Shetty, UT Khader, Harish Poonja, Sanjeeva Matandoor, Umanath Kotian, Rajesh Naik, among others due to the spike in covid cases, the district administration has enforced tougher rules to restrict the unnecessary movement of people effective immediately. The minister said that the officials should strictly enforce the lockdown rules implemented by the state government to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the district. As per the order, people will be allowed to purchase essential commodities from 6 am to 9 am, rather than till 10 am, and people should reach home by 10 am. People will be allowed to purchase medical supplies from the nearest pharmacies”.

“Vehicles of those who move around unnecessarily will be seized. The police department will initiate tougher measures to prevent needless roaming on the streets. There will be no provision for events like marriage, housewarming and birthdays. The government has ordered restrictions on programmes scheduled from May 15. Though the government has enforced curfew eight days ago, the Covid-19 cases continue to rise in the district. This is because the public is not adhering to the Covid-19 guidelines and are wandering in public places. People should come out to buy essential commodities only when it is necessary. Else, they should remain in their homes. We have decided to implement a curfew on weekends on Saturday and Sunday”, added Poojary.

Minister Poojary further said, On these days groceries shops will not be allowed to open. Only Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (HOPCOMS), milk shops, vegetable shops, and pushcart vendors selling fruits and vegetables will be allowed. Those who are going to avail of medical treatment and vaccines are allowed to travel to the respective centres. The programmes scheduled should be allowed till May 15. Provision should not be given to organizing new programmes. The government has implemented rules for the betterment of the public. People should cooperate in implementing lockdown effectively. The online deliveries should be done by 10 pm and the delivery personnel should reach their homes by 11 pm”.

Also speaking during the meeting DC Dr KV Rajendra Kumar said, “To stop people from unnecessarily roaming, set up check posts and question those who are needlessly roaming. Sector magistrates will be appointed to implement the lockdown effectively in the district. These sector magistrates should look to avoid violation of lockdown rules in their respective jurisdictions. There will be no Covid-19 vaccination camp for the next two days. As vaccines are short in supply following the conducting of vaccination camps, there is no availability of vaccines in urban primary health centres, primary health centres, community health centres, and taluk health centres. Vaccination drive will be continued once the vaccines are available”.

On Thursday, 6 May according to the district health bulletin, 1191 persons have tested positive for the Coronavirus and 5 have died of COVID-19 in the Dakshina Kannada district on May 6. Meanwhile, 271 persons were discharged from the hospital and COVID Care Centres after complete recovery. So far 51,536 positive cases have been reported in the district and 773 of them have died of the disease. At present, there are 10,246 active cases in the district. And the reason for the rise in Covid-19 cases is that people are still ignorant by not wearing face masks and not following social distance. Look at the grocery store, fish and meat markets, liquor shops and other shops, people are falling on each other to buy their products. And tomorrow, Friday morning will be much worse, since the timings are changed from 6 am-9 am, one hour less for shopping.

With many violating the Covid guidelines, police will now be much stricter with people at the check posts slapping fines and seizing vehicles against those not adhering to the government’s repeated calls urging them to wear masks in public places in the wake of the sudden spurt in viral infection. In addition to booking cases, the police will collect hefty fines from the violators. Police sources say that special drives will be conducted by teams of police personnel attached to the law and order and traffic wings by taking positions at vantage spots daily in each police station limits. SO STAY HOME and DON’T GET IN TROUBLE WITH THE COPS! SO SIMPLE.