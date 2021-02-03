Spread the love



















Enraged over reservations, Andhra man defames Ambedkar statue



Chintalapudi (Andhra Pradesh): Andhra Pradesh police arrested a 50-year-old man on Tuesday for defaming a statue of B. R. Ambedkar recently as he was enraged with the architect of India’s Constitution for providing reservations to the downtrodden people.

Kalapala Srinivas Rao (50) was arrested for the offence at Chintalapudi village in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district.

“He has been influenced because of reservations being granted by the government. He was frustrated with his family,” a police official told IANS.

According to police, some friends of Rao had also provoked him saying that reservations or affirmative action was injustice to upper castes in the country, leading to the sowing of hatred in his mind.

“He was influenced and was also drinking since many days. On Saturday night, around 2.30 a.m., he picked up a wire from the roadside, collected slippers and made a garland out of them and used it to garland Ambedkar statue,” said the official.

The crime happened at the Ambedkar statue near the panchayati office and CCTV footage procured by the police proved crucial in nabbing Rao.

Police said Rao admitted to the crime, prompting them to file a case under IPC Sections 153 and other relevant sections.

Rao is expected to be produced in the Court on Wednesday.