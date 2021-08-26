Spread the love



















Enrollment of Manipal Arogya Card (MAC) – 2021

Mangaluru: The Enrolment of Manipal Arogya Card for the year 2021 has begun.

Addressing the press and media representatives at press club Mangaluru, Dr John Ramapuram, Medical Superintendent – KMC Hospital Attavar said, “Manipal Arogya Card Scheme has been providing quality health care at an affordable cost to the community since last 20 years. Manipal Arogya Card was first launched in the year 2000 to realize the dream of our founder Dr TMA Pai who always dreamt of making quality health care accessible to all”.

“During this Covid-19 situation, keeping in mind the safety of the community, we have introduced contactless card enrolment process which is simple & application (App) based. We have pre-printed plastic cards, that are issued/delivered to the enrolled members through more than 500 authorised agents in and around Dakshina Kannada District so that anyone who wishes to enrol can contact the authorised agents, make the enrolment and payment online and the cards will be made available at their doorstep”.

Mr Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer – KMC Hospitals Mangaluru explaining the benefits stated that “Manipal Arogya Card, includes one year and two-year scheme. The cardholder can avail benefits of Medical services across KMC Hospital Attavar, KMC Hospital Ambedkar Circle (Jyothi Circle), Durga Sanjeevani Manipal Hospital Kateel, Kasturba Hospital Manipal, Dr TMA Pai Hospital Udupi, Dr TMA Pai Rotary Hospital Karkala and Manipal Hospital Goa and 2 dental colleges Manipal College of Dental Sciences Manipal and Mangalore respectively. Apart from these, the Manipal Arogya Card can also be utilized at KMC hospital lab collection centres across the District viz. Bantwal, Vittal, Bendoorwell, Balmatta, Mannagudda, Bejai, Suratkal, Mulky and Bikarnakatte”.

Mr Surendra Prasad, Assistant General Manager – KMC Hospitals Mangaluru speaking about the membership fees said, “Card membership includes, Individual membership for 1 person, at ₹ 300/-, Family membership includes the Cardholder, his/her spouse and any number of unmarried children below 25 years of age at ₹ 600/- and Family plus membership includes individual, spouse, any number of unmarried children below 25 years and up to 4 parents including in-laws at ₹ 750/- which is the additional benefit. For 2-year scheme Individual scheme at ₹ 500/-, Family at ₹ 800/- and Family plus at ₹ 950/-”.

Mr Rakesh, Deputy Manager – KMC Hospital Mangaluru explaining the card benefits said, “The Manipal Arogya Cardholder can avail a discount of 25- 50% on consultation, 20% discount on Laboratory investigations, 20% discount on Radiology investigation like CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-ray etc, up to 10% discount on the OP Medicines purchased from Hospital Pharmacy & up to 25% concession on Inpatient bill excluding consumables and packages across various ward categories. Discount on Maternity bills is also offered. As there is no upper age Limit for Enrolment, this scheme has helped a lot of senior citizens with their health care needs.

Customers can contact Manipal Arogya Card division – 7022078002 (from 9 am to 4 pm) for online card registration and also for getting the list of various authorised MAC Agents at their nearby places.

