Entrepreneur Shashi Kiran Shetty Donates 17 Houses to Deserving Families during WBFT Felicitation and Award ceremony

Mangaluru: The World Bunt’s Foundation Trust held its Annual General Meeting and felicitation and award ceremony at the A J Grand Hotel here on October 8.

The chairman of WBFT A J Shetty welcomed the gathering. The endowment Scholarship was awarded to CA Mandara P Shetty and CA Darshan Shetty who completed their CA on the first attempt.

Later Chairman of the Indian Red Cross Society, CA Shantaram Shetty, President of Mangalore Bar Association Advocate K Prithviraj Rai and Journalist Harish Rai were felicitated on the occasion. Kandavara Raghuram Shetty was bestowed with Dr D K Chowta Endowment Award for his contribution to Yakshagana.

Addressing the gathering K Raghuram Shetty said, “I have received more than 20 awards but today I am extremely happy to receive this award because it is the Dr D K Chowta Endowment Award. Dr Chowta was a great personality and receiving this award is a great honour for me. Speaking about Yakshagana, I am very disappointed since the government has now put restrictions on Yakshagana forcing us to complete it by 10 pm which is very painful. I would like to thank the World Bunts Foundation Trust for honouring me with the Dr Chowta Endowment award”.

The newly built 17 Houses donated by the founder and Chairman of Allcargo Group Mumbai, Shashikiran Shetty were symbolically handed over to 17 beneficiaries on the occasion.

The World Bunt’s Foundation Trust conferred the “Eminent Bunt Personality Award” on the founder and Chairman of Allcargo Group Mumbai, Shashikiran Shetty on the occasion. In his acceptance speech, Dr Shashi Kiran Shetty said, “I feel extremely privileged to accept this honour. I also want to accept this award on behalf of my wife, mother, children, late father and my entire family who played a tremendous role in my life and career. I very sincerely accept this honour on behalf of my entire family and thousands of people who work for our group in India and around the world. One of them who is here is Dr Nilratan Shende who is an extremely passionate individual in serving society and we are fortunate to have him in our team, he leads the CSR programmes of the company”.

Shashi further said, “Dr Nilratan has spent a lot of time coming to Mangaluru to identify deserving families for the project. The inspiration to donate these 17 homes came from two thoughts, one is the new house we built in Mumbai. We purchased the property which earlier belonged to Rajesh Khanna and Rajendra Kumar and constructed the house. The inspiration came while moving into the new house. We moved to the new house on the 25th birthday of my son. We were very happy to move to our new house and then the thought of sharing our joy with other people from our community who may need shelter like this in their life came to my mind. I truly thank the wonderful people who contributed within their capacity directly and indirectly to the project”.

Shashi also said, “Today we have gifted 17 houses to the most deserving people of our community. I don’t need to tell you how important it is to have a home which does not bring only shelter, and happiness, but also brings security and most importantly self-respect. With the combination of all that, they will be able to bring up good families, and disciplined children and educate them and will also be a support for their future”.

While concluding Shashi said, “I am very happy to see the Bunts Sangha across the country, increasingly coming closer and doing tremendous work for the community and society. The Bunts community has leadership qualities, we have CAs, doctors, Engineers, lawyers. Bunts are doing extremely well and they never forget their roots. Bunts are always friendly and they stand for each other. Go out, do your best and succeed in the right way to support the community. Be proud to be Indian. India is shining today and India is very confident that the good days for India have come under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. In three to five years, India will be the third-largest economy in the world and we should be very proud of it. Today most Indians are law-abiding citizens and they have fear of the law. People are very serious about business”.

Dr B R Shetty and Dr Shantharam Shetty also spoke on the occasion. Secretary WBFT CA Sudhir Kumar Shetty delivered the vote of thanks. Manohar Prasad compered the programme.

