Environmentalist Krishnappa K & Family Mark WED by Planting Saplings-as a Family Tradition…

Environmentalist Krishnappa K & Family Mark World Environment Day (WED) by Planting Saplings-as a Family Tradition which was started by Krishnappa 25 years ago

Mangaluru : World Environment Day is observed on June 5 every year. The purpose of World Environment Day is to spread awareness about the threat to the environment due to rising pollution levels and climate change. The first World Environment Day was observed in 1974, giving a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. The theme of the first World Environment Day was ‘Only One Earth’. The United Nations designated June 5 to be observed as World Environment Day after a call for saving the environment from possible damage due to industrialization drew attention.

On this day, governments, NGOs and citizens put their efforts to spread awareness above the importance of conserving the environment and negating the impact of human activity on the environment.The theme for 2021 is “Ecosystem Restoration”, and will be hosted by Pakistan. On this occasion the UN Decade of Ecosystem Restoration was also launched. Ecosystem restoration means undoing the damages caused to the environment by humans to save Earth. And locally here in Mangaluru, we have Senior Environmentalist 84-year-old K Krishnappa, fondly known as “Mr Parisara ” from KHB Colony, Bondel,Mangaluru who has been spreading awareness on clean environment, planting trees, Cleanliness, among many other environment related issues.

Environmentalist 84-year-old Krishnappa K

This ‘Evergreen Man’ is determined to Paint the City Green, and is very much concerned about the Cleanliness of the City, by involving himself in various clean-up projects organized by various organizations, including Ramakrishna Math. There are environmentalists looking only for publicity and name, and there are dedicated and committed Environmentalists who are determined to make Mangaluru a “Green City”, by sacrificing their time and energy for the betterment of the environment. And for that matter, Krishnappa, falls in the latter category of environmentalists. Recently, Krishnappa was invited by Radio Sarang 107.8 FM based at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru to give a talk on Environment and Swachh Mangaluru- and during the two-hour programme Krishnappa gave some very important tips on how we can keep Mangaluru Clean and Green, and also answered a few queries posed at him on the radio. It was a very informative session and was enjoyed by the radio listeners, who gave tremendous compliments and praises to this Senior environmentalist.

Quoting Al Gore, the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize winner “The symbolism – and the substantive significance – of planting a tree has universal power in every culture and every society on Earth, and it is a way for individual men, women and children to participate in creating solutions to the environmental crisis.”, global warming is something that scientists and environmentalists across the world are warning us about. Experts tell us about the grave changes that could occur in the future unless we protect the environment. The best way to protect it is by keeping it green. The government, City Corporation and other agencies are doing their part in transforming Mangaluru City into a greener city by planting trees. Every individual also has to realise his or her duty to protect the environment for future generations. Krishnappa is one person in the city who is very much determined to make Mangaluru a “Green City”, by sacrificing his time and energy for the betterment of the environment.

K KRISHNAPPA & HIS FAMILY MEMBERS

And every year on World Environment Day, Krishnappa along with his family members, relatives and neighbours has observed WED by planting saplings in his vast compound, a tradition he started 25 years ago, and it still continues even today. On Saturday, 5 June to mark WED, Krishnappa along with family and friends planted a few saplings, as a concern towards making the world greener. Every Action Counts- Everyone should realize the responsibility to care for the Earth and to become agents of change, just like K Krishnappa. A retired employee of Kudremukh Iron Ore Company Ltd, Krishnappa after his retirement has taken up many initiatives to preserve greenery in the city. He has taken part in various awareness programmes in connection with environmental issues. Apart from being involved in environmental projects, he has also taken part in blood donation camps, Cross Country Walks, Marathons, Yoga programmes, awareness programs on the use of plastic bags etc.

Few years ago, a popular school at Mulki had invited Salu Marada Thimmakka to plant 1000 saplings in their locality. For this Programme Krishnappa was invited as a guest of honour, where he did some planting of saplings, and also had the opportunity of honouring Thimmakka. In the last few years, he has joined the Amma group for ‘Swacha Bharath‘ and joined in the cleanliness Drive. Krishnappa is a fond lover of jackfruit trees. All year long he takes good care of these trees and has supplied free jackfruit saplings to various organizations and the general public who promise to grow them. He has planted various types of plants in the Government area near Bondel for over a decade and he is looking after them like his own kids. He nourishes them by manuring and watering them. In summer, he spends his own money and hires a vehicle for the supply of water. People in Bondel area call him as “Salu Marada Thimmakka of Bondel”. Krishnappa has been featured in many daily newspapers for his contribution towards environment projects.

Right behind his residence in Bondel, he has cultivated plants of various kinds in the barren land. He along with his wife, Radhamani, Santhosh (Son), Vasanthi (daughter) and Sindhu S Kumar (Daughter-in-law) take good care of these plants. He even distributes plants free of cost to people. Supporting Krishnappa’s love for trees, I can say that trees are more significant than many of us might imagine. They commemorate births and lives. They beautify slums, farms and grand avenues. They provide shade, oxygen, and delight. They cool the Earth. Some of the seedlings we plant will restore springs long dry, prevent soil erosion and create fertilizer to boost harvests.

Whether it is the outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationwide Swachha Bharat Abhiyan the movement of keeping their areas waste-free has touched every rural and urban nook and corner of the country over the past few years. Citizens, armed with brooms, gloves and masks, have been seen carrying out clean-up drives and workshops in their societies, educational institutions and across public spaces. While all these changes have taken us all a step closer to a cleaner and waste free India, environmental experts and activists point out that it is high time the Swachh Bharat movement turns into a holistic movement that encompasses not only the cleanliness of the visible solid waste, but also the cleanliness of other forms of pollution including air pollution, water pollution and even noise pollution. But much more has to be done for a cleaner India and Mangaluru, since a large number of people are still abusing Swachatha.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean Krishnappa K said, “World Environment Day is a reminder for us to pause and reflect on our actions and their subsequent consequences on the planet. We are living in a world where averting our eyes from the climate crisis is not an option. That’s why public and private stakeholders are setting targets to reduce their carbon emissions. But it’s not enough, we need the world to come together. And there’s real merit in this. The first step in transforming our country or our City-Mangaluru into a Swachh Bharat/Swachh Mangaluru is changing the mindset of the people and making them feel a sense of responsibility and pride about the cleanliness of their city. For a better and cleaner environment we need to plant more trees, and I urge the youth/children to plant at least one sapling on their birthday, which will be a perfect gift to the community.

“Even though we have realised too late the importance of a clean environment, it is still great that this understanding is now emphasized here. I believe that care for our environment begins at home and builds to broader, national and global issues. If we are successful in changing the mindsets of people, India, as well as Mangaluru can be like any European country or City in terms of tidiness. Strong leadership and linking the initiative with Mahatma Gandhi, who is really respected worldwide, can bring the change India has needed since years.Swachh Abhiyan is a good initiative, but cleanliness is a basic etiquette and you can’t force it on people. Change of mindset is necessary. Indian men still pee on the roads and this is one of the most unfortunate things.” added Krishnappa.

Like what Krishnappa says, “Whatever we do to Nature is ultimately something that we are doing to our own deepest selves.”, – We the citizens should appreciate and support Krishnappa’s fight to save trees/plants, so that we can a have a “Greener Mangaluru” rather that a city filled with concrete structures; and also his fight in keeping our City clean. Long Live Krishnappa K and his work in bringing awareness about the ENVIRONMENT and CLEANLINESS”.

